Extremely rare golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterflies spotted at nature reserve in SE China's Fujian
Female butterflies of the golden Kaiser-i-Hind, or Teinopalpus aureus, a butterfly species under first-class state protection in China, were recently spotted at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province.
Photo shows a male golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Xing Zhongyuan)
It marks the third time that female golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterflies have been discovered at the same nature reserve since August.
The golden Kaiser-i-Hind is the only butterfly species under first-class state protection in China, being considered one of the eight rarest butterfly species in the world and dubbed the "butterfly queen."
Photo shows a male golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly, which is under first-class state protection in China, at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Zhaoqi)
Photo shows a female golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly, which is under first-class state protection in China, at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Liao Jinpeng)
The golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly is considered as one of the eight rarest butterfly species in the world. (Photo/Liao Jinpeng)
A female golden Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly is seen amidst flowering plants at the Tianbaoyan national nature reserve in Yong'an city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Liao Jinpeng)
