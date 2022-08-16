“Most beautiful butterfly in the world” discovered in Shennongjia, central China’s Hubei

People's Daily Online) 10:23, August 16, 2022

Photo shows a golden birdwing butterfly, which is under second-class state protection in China, which was discovered in Shennongjia, central China’s Hubei Province. (Photo/Wei Jiafeng)

Golden birdwing butterflies, which is under second-class state protection in China, were recently discovered in Shennongjia, central China’s Hubei Province, for the first time.

Scientifically known as Troides aeacus, the golden birdwing butterfly originally hails from southern Asia. It has been dubbed “one of the most beautiful butterflies in the world.”

When the butterfly spreads its wings, it’s about 10 to 15 centimeters in width. A male golden birdwing butterfly has grey and white markings on its wings, and its underwings are golden yellow.

When a female golden birdwing butterfly spreads its wings, five patterns, which are in the shape of the letter “A,” can be seen on each side of its underwings.

The Shennongjia forest area has benefited from less disturbance from human activities, while the local ecological environment is considered sound, providing a suitable habitat for the golden birdwing butterfly, said Wu Gang, who discovered the butterfly. Wu is also an associate professor with the College of Plant Science and Technology at the Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei Province.

