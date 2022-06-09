SW China’s Yunnan welcomes spectacular explosion of 100 million butterflies

People's Daily Online) 17:36, June 09, 2022

Photo shows a Stichophthalma howqua breaking out of its chrysalis during a spectacular “butterfly explosion” at the Butterfly Valley in Ma’andi township, Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Luo Wenbin)

Recently, a spectacular “butterfly explosion” occurred at the Butterfly Valley in Ma’andi township, Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. When the butterflies broke out of their chrysalises, they came together to form a unique and amazing scene.

This year, the “butterfly explosion” occurred about 20 days later than last year because the temperature has been lower and the valley has received more rainfall compared with previous years.

“This year, over 100 million butterflies appeared at the butterfly valley, which is not as many as last year,” according to Yang Zhenwen, head of the Butterfly Museum in Jinping county.

The “butterfly explosion” first appeared on June 5, and is expected to peak around June 10, Yang introduced.

Ma’andi township is home to over 300 butterfly species from 11 families. “The rich variety of butterfly species found in Ma’andi township indicates that the ecological environment of the locality is very sound, and the biodiversity is well-preserved,” Yang explained.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)