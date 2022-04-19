Butterfly Exhibition held at Natural History Museum in Los Angeles
A butterfly lands on a visitor's hand during a butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 18, 2022. A butterfly exhibition has resumed in the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles after a suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help visitors see these creatures shimmer. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
People visit a butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 18, 2022. A butterfly exhibition has resumed in the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles after a suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help visitors see these creatures shimmer. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
People visit a butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 18, 2022. A butterfly exhibition has resumed in the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles after a suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help visitors see these creatures shimmer. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
A woman visits a butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 18, 2022. A butterfly exhibition has resumed in the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles after a suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help visitors see these creatures shimmer. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
A visitor poses for photos during a butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 18, 2022. A butterfly exhibition has resumed in the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles after a suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help visitors see these creatures shimmer. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fears of recession everywhere in U.S. amid rising inflation: New York Post
- COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new virus strain: Forbes
- New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report
- Giant container ship aground in U.S. bay freed after vast salvage operation
- Giant container ship aground in U.S. bay freed after vast salvage operation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.