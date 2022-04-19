Butterfly Exhibition held at Natural History Museum in Los Angeles

Xinhua) 09:56, April 19, 2022

A butterfly lands on a visitor's hand during a butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, the United States, on April 18, 2022. A butterfly exhibition has resumed in the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles after a suspension for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This exhibition features hundreds of butterflies, colorful native plants, and plenty of natural light to help visitors see these creatures shimmer. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

