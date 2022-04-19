Fears of recession everywhere in U.S. amid rising inflation: New York Post

Xinhua) 09:21, April 19, 2022

NEW YORK, April 18 (Xinhua) -- There are growing concerns from economists who fear rising inflation could spark a recession, the New York Post has said in an article.

With prices soaring, labor shortages, supply-chains snarled and interest rates now set to rise, "fears of a looming recession are everywhere," the media outlet reported in an opinion piece released on Saturday.

"'Inflation shock worsening, 'rates shock' just beginning, 'recession shock coming," Bank of America chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note to clients on Friday, and was quoted by the article as saying.

"Brace for a rocky road ahead," it said.

