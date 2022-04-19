New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

NEW YORK, April 18 (Xinhua) -- New York is the sole state in the United States with multiple counties at high risk of COVID-19 impacts, Times Union on Sunday cited the most recent data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"There are now 10 counties in the state at high risk of coronavirus illness, all in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, North Country and Southern Tier regions," reported the daily newspaper serving capital city Albany of New York State and its surrounding areas.

This came as the state has identified two highly contagious Omicron sub-lineages that are making their way through Central New York and surrounding regions where coronavirus spread is most prevalent, according to the report.

In comparison, there is only one other county in the continental United States at high risk of COVID-19 -- and it is in Kansas, said Times Union, noting that almost all of the country is at "low" risk for COVID-19.

However, added the report, there is evidence of increasing risk throughout New England, with much of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont also now in the "medium" risk category for coronavirus.

