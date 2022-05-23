Over 100 million butterflies to appear at butterfly valley in SW China’s Yunnan
Photo shows butterflies dancing around a woman during a spectacular “butterfly explosion” in May 2021, at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Gao Fei)
With its dense rainforests and well-preserved vegetation, the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province provides a good environment for butterflies to thrive, being home to over 400 butterfly species.
In early June this year, more than 100 million butterflies will emerge in the valley, according to Yang Zhenwen, head of the Butterfly Museum under the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Jinping county.
Photo shows a Stichophthalma louisa seen during a spectacular “butterfly explosion” in June 2020, at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yi)
Starting from late May each year, a spectacular “butterfly explosion” will appear in the valley as caterpillars break out of cocoons within only a short period. They will appear in clusters inside forests and along streams and pathways.
Photo shows a Stichophthalma louisa seen during a spectacular “butterfly explosion” in June 2020, at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yi)
Photo shows a Stichophthalma louisa seen during a spectacular “butterfly explosion” in June 2020, at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yi)
Photo shows butterflies seen in May 2022 at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zhenwen)
Photo taken in 2020 shows butterfly eggs at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zhenwen)
Photo taken in May 2022 shows a chrysalis hanging from a twig inside the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily/Li Airong)
Photo shows butterflies flying during a “butterfly explosion” at the Butterfly Valley in Jinping county, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, June 2020. (Photo/Zhao Yi)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Butterfly Exhibition held at Natural History Museum in Los Angeles
- In pics: red-spot jezebel butterflies in India
- Common peacock butterfly seen in India's Himachal Pradesh
- Yunnan witnesses largest butterfly emergence in a decade
- Tibet becomes home to 569 species of butterflies
- Emperor moth meets visitors in Taiyuan
- Chinese customs seize trafficked butterfly specimens
- Discover the largest butterflies nurture in China
- Yu Hexin wins gold medal of Men's 50m butterfly of swimming
- Rare butterflies show held in China's Changsha
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.