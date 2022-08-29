Chinese top legislator highlights law-based Yellow River protection

Xinhua) 09:08, August 29, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, visits a revolutionary memorial hall during his inspection tour to northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 26, 2022.

LANZHOU, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has stressed protecting the Yellow River in accordance with the law, and using the river to benefit the people.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection of northwest China's Gansu Province from Friday to Sunday.

Li visited the cities of Qingyang and Lanzhou to learn about the province's ecological environment improvements, wetland protection work, water resource utilization, cultural inheritance and protection of the Yellow River.

He convened a symposium on legislation related to the protection of the Yellow River and heard the opinions and suggestions of relevant officials, deputies to the people's congresses, experts, scholars and the public.

Yellow River legislation is an important task that has been promoted by the NPC Standing Committee in recent years, Li said, highlighting the basin-wide ecological protection of the Yellow River and its high-quality development.

Li stressed the importance of water and soil conservation, ecosystem protection and restoration, the prevention and control of water pollution, and water resource utilization.

He also visited a revolutionary memorial hall and an equipment manufacturing base during his inspection tour.

Li Zhanshu visits an equipment manufacturing base during his inspection tour to northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 27, 2022.

Li Zhanshu learns about the province's ecological environment improvements, wetland protection work, water resource utilization, cultural inheritance and protection of the Yellow River in Lanzhou City during his inspection tour in northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 27, 2022.

Li Zhanshu visits Houguanzhai Town, Xifeng District of Qingyang City during his inspection tour in northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 26, 2022.

