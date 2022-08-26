China to take necessary measures to protect Chinese firms, institutions: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:26, August 26, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday pledged necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and institutions, after the United States added seven Chinese entities to its export control list.

Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference that China firmly opposes the U.S. move, and urged the United States to immediately put a stop to its erroneous practice.

The United States has repeatedly generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures, and used state power to suppress and contain companies and institutions from other countries, Shu said.

The move has seriously damaged the normal economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and U.S. enterprises, undermined market rules and international economic and trade order, and threatened the stability of global industrial and supply chains, which does no good for either country or the world at large, Shu said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)