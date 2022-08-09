Chinese envoy urges U.S. political decisions to revive Iran nuke deal

Xinhua) 08:34, August 09, 2022

VIENNA, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Wang Qun, on Monday urged the United States to make immediate political decisions to help promote an early agreement in the Iran nuclear talks.

Wang made the remarks on the sidelines of the talks, which resumed in the Austrian capital last week after a five-month hiatus. The talks are aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Wang, China's chief negotiator, said the resumption of the Vienna talks shows that bridging differences through dialogue and negotiation is the only way to resolve the Iran nuclear issue.

"Thanks to all negotiating parties' unremitting efforts for more than a year, the prospect of reaching an agreement is now within sight," Wang said. "But the opportunity, if not grasped, will be fleeting."

He urged all parties to seize the current window of opportunity, adopt pragmatic and flexible approaches, respect each other's concerns and interests, create a favorable atmosphere, and resolve outstanding issues with a package solution.

The Chinese envoy noted that the United States has recently doubled down on its threatening rhetoric against Iran and imposed new sanctions on many entities including China. He warned that the U.S. actions "will not help with negotiations, but will only escalate the situation."

"The United States, as the originator of the Iran nuclear crisis, should understand the current situation, show sincerity, abandon politicization and stop applying double standards on non-proliferation issues. It should make immediate political decisions to promote an early deal," Wang said.

He emphasized that China has been promoting peace and dialogue to help the Vienna negotiation reach a deal.

"But it must be noted that China has been doing so only on condition that its own legitimate rights and interests are safeguarded," he said. "Any attempt to undermine China's interests is unacceptable, and no country should have unrealistic illusions about this."

The world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and other profound changes unseen in a century, said Wang.

Against such a backdrop, China's constructive participation in the Vienna talks shows its commitment to multilateralism, he said, adding that China's efforts in promoting such talks also highlight its endeavors to build a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for humanity.

"We firmly believe that the international community is not a dog-eat-dog world. Unilateralism goes against the historical trend and will only backfire," Wang said. "Multilateralism is the only feasible solution to global challenges."

Practicing multilateralism is the general trend, he added, and the China-proposed Global Security Initiative, as well as a new common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept are the keys to solving international and regional security issues.

Iran signed the nuclear deal with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of U.S.-led sanctions. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

Talks on reviving the JCPOA began in Vienna in April 2021, but were suspended in March this year due to political differences between Tehran and Washington.

