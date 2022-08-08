Home>>
Wang Yi slams leader of Taiwan as 'unworthy'
(People's Daily App) 11:33, August 08, 2022
At a press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Friday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China has not changed the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, calling the accusation slander from the US. Wang urged American leaders and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party to learn the real status quo and who exactly changed it.
Referring to a renowned statesman who led a revolution that ended imperial rule in China, Wang added, "If Sun Yat-sen were still alive, he would also say that Tsai Ing-wen is an unworthy descendant."
(Produced by Wang Jinpan and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese experts unravel U.S. calculations in playing "Taiwan card"
- Washington is calling white black claiming China 'manufactured crisis'
- Political leaders, social organizations from multiple countries blast Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan
- U.S. mistaken on Taiwan question in 3 aspects: Chinese FM
- Reality Check: Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is US hypocrisy at its best
- HKSAR gov't firmly opposes, strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- Macao SAR gov't strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- Int'l community blasts Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- China's countermeasures against Pelosi's Taiwan visit won't be one-off
- Chinese FM makes remarks on U.S. violation of China's sovereignty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.