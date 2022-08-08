Wang Yi slams leader of Taiwan as 'unworthy'

(People's Daily App) 11:33, August 08, 2022

At a press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Friday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China has not changed the status quo in the Taiwan Straits, calling the accusation slander from the US. Wang urged American leaders and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party to learn the real status quo and who exactly changed it.

Referring to a renowned statesman who led a revolution that ended imperial rule in China, Wang added, "If Sun Yat-sen were still alive, he would also say that Tsai Ing-wen is an unworthy descendant."

