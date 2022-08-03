Home>>
Reality Check: Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is US hypocrisy at its best
(CGTN) 17:04, August 03, 2022
CGTN anchor and former chief U.S. correspondent Wang Guan says Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan is U.S. hypocrisy at its best. He adds that it's not the first time Washington betrayed its political commitment to Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR gov't firmly opposes, strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- Macao SAR gov't strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- Int'l community blasts Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- China's countermeasures against Pelosi's Taiwan visit won't be one-off
- Chinese FM makes remarks on U.S. violation of China's sovereignty
- Spokesperson of Ministry of National Defense makes remarks on Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- China summons U.S. ambassador over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- China urges U.S., Japan not to incite division in name of cooperation
- US pushes chip bill to encircle China, but ‘unable to lure firms to decouple with mainland’
- American businessman calls for improving U.S. relations with China: WSJ
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.