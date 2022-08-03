Reality Check: Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is US hypocrisy at its best

CGTN) 17:04, August 03, 2022

CGTN anchor and former chief U.S. correspondent Wang Guan says Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan is U.S. hypocrisy at its best. He adds that it's not the first time Washington betrayed its political commitment to Beijing.

