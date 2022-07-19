American businessman calls for improving U.S. relations with China: WSJ

Xinhua) 08:45, July 19, 2022

NEW YORK, July 18 (Xinhua) -- It is in the United States' national interest, now more than ever, to do all it can to improve the U.S.-China relations, reported The Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

Many Chinese companies do business in the United States, as do American companies in China, across all sectors. Hundreds of billions of dollars in goods and services are exchanged annually that present tremendous benefits to both economies. "We should build on that," said the Opinion article on July 6.

"I understand that opposing worldviews make attempts to establish a constructive dialogue difficult, but given what is at stake, it only makes sense to try," said the essay authored by Maurice R. Greenberg.

"I was encouraged to hear Secretary of State Antony Blinken say in his first major speech on U.S.-China relations that the Biden administration stands ready to increase direct communication with Beijing," said Greenberg, chairman and CEO of C.V. Starr &Co., in his article.

"Business leaders from both countries can achieve positive outcomes despite their differences," he said, noting that "recognizing this, we have established a small group of senior U.S. business and policy leaders who have experience in China and share the view that we would be better served by having a more constructive relationship with China."

The new group aims to help rebuild those channels and re-establish a constructive bilateral dialogue based on mutual respect and understanding, he added.

