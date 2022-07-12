China urges U.S. to lift sanctions against Cuba

Xinhua) 09:55, July 12, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Monday urged the United States to lift unilateral sanctions against Cuba completely.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a query on the media reports that the U.S. State Department announced visa restrictions against 28 Cuban officials on July 9.

Wang told the daily news briefing that China firmly supports the efforts made by the Cuban government and its people to maintain social stability. The unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against Cuban officials, which have no basis in international law, are typical "coercive diplomacy."

For 29 consecutive times, the United Nations General Assembly has adopted resolutions overwhelmingly demanding that the United States end its economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba, Wang said.

"We urge the United States to heed the call for justice from the international community, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and fully lift unilateral sanctions against Cuba," Wang said.

