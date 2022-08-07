Chinese, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties, Taiwan question over phone

Xinhua) 10:07, August 07, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Noting that the presidents of the two countries spoke on the phone just a few days ago, Amir-Abdollahian said the Iranian side is willing to earnestly implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, and advance the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries to achieve new results in bilateral relations.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that his country firmly adheres to the one-China policy and strongly condemns the U.S. senseless moves over the Taiwan question.

The one-China principle is a prerequisite for ensuring regional peace and security, and the historical context and legal facts of the Taiwan question are crystal clear, said Amir-Abdollahian, adding that he himself and the Iranian foreign ministry have made their stance open and clear that Iran will continue to firmly support China's legitimate position.

Wang said the phone conversation between the two heads of state not long ago provided important strategic guidance for the next-stage development of relations between the two countries, adding that China is willing to work with the Iranian side to deliver more solid outcomes of the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries.

Wang said China highly appreciates that Iran promptly voiced its support for China on the Taiwan question and reaffirmed its adherence to the one-China principle as well as to the implementation of one-China policy, which fully reflects the high level of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

In like manner, China stands firm in supporting Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, as well as dignity, legitimate rights and interests of its nation, and opposes any hegemonic acts of bully that interfere in Iran's internal affairs, Wang said.

Wang stressed that the visit by the speaker of the U.S. house of representatives to China's Taiwan region violated China's sovereignty, and the international community has said "no" to such a bullying act.

To the surprise of the U.S. side, more than 160 countries have in recent days voiced support for China's legitimate position in different ways, Wang said.

This further consolidates and strengthens the consensus of the international community on the one-China principle, forming the voice of justice of all countries that opposes interference in internal affairs and safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang noted that China is ready to work with the Iranian side to safeguard their respective sovereignty, security and development interests, and join hands to oppose unilateralism and bullying practices and to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. Amir-Abdollahian expressed his full support for that.

The Iranian foreign minister gave an update on the progress in negotiations of resuming compliance with the Iranian nuclear deal, vowing to strive for a powerful and stable agreement.

Wang said that the Iranian nuclear issue has once again come to a critical point, and that China appreciates Iran's sincerity in pushing for the resumption of the talks in Vienna, which serves the interests of the Iranian side and meets the expectations of the international community.

China welcomes Iran's continued positive gestures, supports Tehran's legitimate demands, and will continue to play a constructive role in its own way, Wang said, adding that China is willing to maintain communication with the Iranian side.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)