Home>>
Cartoon | Pelosi just sets fire regardless of fallout
By Wang Ruoxin (People's Daily Online) 15:05, August 08, 2022
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn enough attention for herself, but such provocation has seriously undermined international law and the basic norms of international relations and escalated tensions between China and the US, endangering regional stability and world peace. “All consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the US side and 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces,” a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China declared on August 2.
Source: GMW.cn
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wang Yi slams leader of Taiwan as 'unworthy'
- Chinese experts unravel U.S. calculations in playing "Taiwan card"
- Washington is calling white black claiming China 'manufactured crisis'
- Political leaders, social organizations from multiple countries blast Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan
- U.S. mistaken on Taiwan question in 3 aspects: Chinese FM
- Reality Check: Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip is US hypocrisy at its best
- HKSAR gov't firmly opposes, strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- Macao SAR gov't strongly condemns Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- Int'l community blasts Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- China's countermeasures against Pelosi's Taiwan visit won't be one-off
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.