Cartoon | Pelosi just sets fire regardless of fallout

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn enough attention for herself, but such provocation has seriously undermined international law and the basic norms of international relations and escalated tensions between China and the US, endangering regional stability and world peace. “All consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the US side and 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces,” a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China declared on August 2.

Source: GMW.cn

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)