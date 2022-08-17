Interview: Pelosi's Taiwan visit blatant political provocation against China -- Egyptian researcher

Xinhua) 09:22, August 17, 2022

CAIRO, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The visit by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region is a flagrant violation of China's sovereignty, an Egyptian researcher has said.

"The visit severely violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Ahmed Qandil, head of International Studies Unit and Energy Studies Program at Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

With no benefit to Taiwan and its people, the visit fuels tensions between China and the United States, the political expert said.

He also said that the trip will "carry large repercussions on the future of the China-U.S. relations and the future of the security and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

The United States is playing the "Taiwan card" to promote its own interests and to hinder the development of China, and it has been hollowing out the one-China principle, he said, adding that such policies will endanger world peace and stability.

