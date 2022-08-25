Home>>
Typhoon Ma-on makes landfall in south China's Guangdong Province
(Xinhua) 13:28, August 25, 2022
GUANGZHOU, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Ma-on, the ninth typhoon of the year, made landfall with wind speeds of up to 118.8 km per hour around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the coast of Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province, the provincial meteorological station said.
Ma-on will move northwestward at a speed of about 25 km per hour, passing through the city of Maoming and entering Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the afternoon with its strength gradually weakened.
