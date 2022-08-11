China's Guangxi activates Level-IV emergency response for typhoon

Xinhua) 08:35, August 11, 2022

NANNING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region launched a Level-IV emergency response for Mulan, the seventh typhoon of the year, at 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the regional flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The regional meteorological department predicted that, affected by the typhoon, the Beibu Gulf and south Guangxi will see intensifying wind and rain from Wednesday to Thursday. The cumulative rainfall in Guangxi's coastal areas will reach 150 to 200 mm.

The region's maritime affairs administration and a local railway company have also launched Level-IV emergency responses for typhoon and floods.

Typhoon Mulan made landfall as a tropical storm in the coastal areas of Xuwen County in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with Level-I being the most severe.

