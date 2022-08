Ferry services suspended in Qiongzhou Strait due to Typhoon Ma-on

Ecns.cn) 10:08, August 25, 2022

Drone photo shows ro-ro passenger ships anchor at a port in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, Aug. 25, 2022, as Typhoon Ma-on is forecast to make landfall. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Ferry services in south China's Qiongzhou Strait and operations at three ports in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province have been suspended due to Typhoon Ma-on.

