China's Guangdong suspends school, traffic as typhoon nears

Xinhua) 08:21, August 25, 2022

In this aerial photo, fishing boats have returned to a port for shelter in Yangjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 24, 2022.(Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province has suspended schools, shut down scenic spots, and implemented traffic control in some areas in anticipation of Typhoon Ma-on, forecast to make landfall Thursday.

The provincial meteorological bureau predicted torrential rain in many parts of Guangdong from Wednesday evening to Thursday.

The China Railway Guangzhou Group also announced the suspension or speed-limit operation of trains passing through the region on Thursday.

To ensure the safety of teachers and students, several cities in Guangdong have issued notices to suspend classes.

The Pearl River flood control and drought relief headquarters upgraded its emergency response for floods to Level III on Wednesday, the third most severe response in China's four-tier emergency response system.

