Home>>
Macao makes emergency preparations as Typhoon Ma-on approaches
(Xinhua) 10:01, August 25, 2022
A citizen walks past waterproof gates along a street in Macao, south China, Aug. 24, 2022. China on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible geological disasters triggered by Typhoon Ma-on, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
Typhoon Ma-on, the ninth typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall on the coast of Guangdong Province during the daytime on Thursday, bringing torrential rains to southern parts of the country. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Guangdong suspends school, traffic as typhoon nears
- China's Guangdong upgrades emergency response as Typhoon Ma-on nears
- China's Guangxi activates Level-IV emergency response for typhoon
- Typhoon Mulan makes landfall in south China
- China on alert as Typhoon Mulan nears
- China launches emergency response for typhoon, floods
- China's Hainan ups emergency response for Typhoon Chaba
- China raises emergency response for typhoon, flood
- Typhoon Chaba makes landfall in China's Guangdong
- Typhoon Chaba on path to hit south China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.