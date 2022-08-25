Macao makes emergency preparations as Typhoon Ma-on approaches

Xinhua) 10:01, August 25, 2022

A citizen walks past waterproof gates along a street in Macao, south China, Aug. 24, 2022. China on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible geological disasters triggered by Typhoon Ma-on, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Typhoon Ma-on, the ninth typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall on the coast of Guangdong Province during the daytime on Thursday, bringing torrential rains to southern parts of the country. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)