Grape fields enter harvest season in south China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 09:23, August 24, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the vineyard in Maozhushan Village of Caiwan Township in Quanzhou County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. More than 2,000 mu (133 hectares) of grape fields entered the harvest season here recently. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Photos
