Home>>
Rice harvested in SW China's Guizhou
(Xinhua) 08:30, August 24, 2022
Farmers pack rice in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a view of the rice fields in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
A farmer checks the maturity of rice grains in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
A farmer harvests rice in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
Farmers move packs of rice in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rice ripens in Yongfeng, Sichuan
- Rice harvested in SE China's Fujian
- Chinese scientists identify genes for more heat-tolerant rice
- Giant rice spike fireworks fired to commemorate Yuan Longping, China's 'father of hybrid rice'
- Children experience rice transplanting in Jiangxi
- Chinese scientists identify yield-related genes in maize, rice
- Seawater rice sees bumper harvest in N China's Tianjin
- Farmers harvest rice in Jurong City, Jiangsu
- County in E China’s Anhui promotes planting of superior rice varieties
- Double-cropping rice achieves high yield in tropical Chinese city
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.