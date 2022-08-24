We Are China

Rice harvested in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:30, August 24, 2022

Farmers pack rice in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a view of the rice fields in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

A farmer checks the maturity of rice grains in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

A farmer harvests rice in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Farmers move packs of rice in Wangcao Township, Suiyang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

