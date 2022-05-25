Giant rice spike fireworks fired to commemorate Yuan Longping, China's 'father of hybrid rice'

(People's Daily App) 17:22, May 25, 2022

Yuan Longping, the "father of hybrid rice", devoted his life to cultivate and develop commercially viable hybrid rice varieties, saving millions from hunger. One year after Yuan’s death, a team led by a Chinese post-80s man designed the giant rice spike fireworks to pay homage to Yuan. It took the fireworks-making team more than 10 tests and improvements.

(Compiled by Lin Ziwei)

