Emergency response launched for central China drought
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Tuesday launched a Level-IV emergency response for a relatively serious drought in central China's Hubei Province.
China has a four-level emergency response system for disaster relief, with Level IV being the lowest and Level I the highest.
The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management also sent a work team to offer guidance and support in relief work for the locals affected by the natural disaster.
China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed an orange alert for drought, the second most severe warning of the country's four-tier weather warning system.
The majority of regions in Hubei have been affected by moderate to severe drought, according to the National Meteorological Center.
Photos
Related Stories
- NASA pics show extreme drought worsening in U.S. west
- China urges efforts to prevent floods, relieve droughts
- China renews orange alert for drought
- Leshan giant Buddha entirely exposed due to drought
- Luoxingdun stone island emerges from Poyang Lake due to drought
- China ramps up efforts to alleviate drought for autumn harvest, impact of power shortage limited as 'heat wave to ebb away soon'
- Water level of Jialing River in SW China falls significantly
- Lake Velence in Hungary faces severe drought
- Slovenia faces persistent drought
- China issues yellow alert for drought
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.