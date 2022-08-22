We Are China

Luoxingdun stone island emerges from Poyang Lake due to drought

Ecns.cn) 10:29, August 22, 2022

Drone photo shows the historic site of Luoxingdun Island fully visible due to the lower water level in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xinli)

Poyang Lake has entered the dry season, the earliest date in 71 years on Friday as a result of persistent high temperatures.

Riverbed of Poyang Lake is exposed in Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xinli)

