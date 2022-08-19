Lake Velence in Hungary faces severe drought
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a view of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a view of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a view of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a view of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a view of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a view of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a view of Lake Velence near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a sunflower field near Pakozd, Hungary. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.