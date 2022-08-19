Slovenia faces persistent drought
Withered sunflowers are seen in Karst, Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Aug. 16, 2022. Slovenia has faced persistent drought, especially in Vipava valley and the Karst region. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Withered sunflowers are seen in Karst, Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Aug. 16, 2022. Slovenia has faced persistent drought, especially in Vipava valley and the Karst region. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Withered corn crops are seen at Vipava valley in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Aug. 16, 2022. Slovenia has faced persistent drought, especially in Vipava valley and the Karst region. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Withered corn crops are seen at Vipava valley in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Aug. 16, 2022. Slovenia has faced persistent drought, especially in Vipava valley and the Karst region. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Photos
