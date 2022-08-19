Slovenia faces persistent drought

Xinhua) 10:15, August 19, 2022

Withered sunflowers are seen in Karst, Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Aug. 16, 2022. Slovenia has faced persistent drought, especially in Vipava valley and the Karst region. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Withered corn crops are seen at Vipava valley in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, Aug. 16, 2022. Slovenia has faced persistent drought, especially in Vipava valley and the Karst region. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

