Water level of Jialing River in SW China falls significantly

Xinhua) 11:18, August 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Due to the decrease of upstream water, continuous high temperature and less rainfall, the water level of Jialing River flowing through the main urban area of Chongqing has fallen significantly. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows the flood control facilities set along a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Photo taken on Aug. 17, 2022 shows a section of Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

