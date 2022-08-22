Leshan giant Buddha entirely exposed due to drought

Ecns.cn) 15:20, August 22, 2022

Tourists take a boat to view the Leshan giant Buddha in Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Due to the continuous drought, the river flow of the Dadu River, Qingyi River, and Minhe River has diminished significantly in Leshan. The giant Buddha has completely emerged from the water. The altitude of the Leshan giant Buddha platform's water level is only about 354 meters, nearly 2 meters lower than the average water level in August.

Tourists take photos of the Leshan giant Buddha in Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

The river flow of the Dadu River, Qingyi River, and Minhe River has diminished significantly in Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

