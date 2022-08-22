Leshan giant Buddha entirely exposed due to drought
Tourists take a boat to view the Leshan giant Buddha in Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Due to the continuous drought, the river flow of the Dadu River, Qingyi River, and Minhe River has diminished significantly in Leshan. The giant Buddha has completely emerged from the water. The altitude of the Leshan giant Buddha platform's water level is only about 354 meters, nearly 2 meters lower than the average water level in August.
Tourists take photos of the Leshan giant Buddha in Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Tourists take photos of the Leshan giant Buddha in Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
The river flow of the Dadu River, Qingyi River, and Minhe River has diminished significantly in Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Luoxingdun stone island emerges from Poyang Lake due to drought
- China ramps up efforts to alleviate drought for autumn harvest, impact of power shortage limited as 'heat wave to ebb away soon'
- Water level of Jialing River in SW China falls significantly
- Lake Velence in Hungary faces severe drought
- Slovenia faces persistent drought
- China issues yellow alert for drought
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.