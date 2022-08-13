We Are China

Full moon seen around world

Xinhua) 11:01, August 13, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows a full moon in the sky above Beirut, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A full moon rises in the sky above Zadar, Croatia, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Dino Stanin/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A full moon rises in the sky above Zagreb, Croatia, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2022 shows a full moon in the sky above Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo by Khalil Dawood/Xinhua)

A full moon sets behind the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Trkiye, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Unal Cam/Xinhua)

