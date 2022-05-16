Home>>
'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse captured in UK
(CGTN) 16:37, May 16, 2022
A stunning "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse was observed in Sheerness at 4 a.m. local time in Kent, the UK. The country's only total lunar eclipse of the year was captured in clear skies, but disappeared into cloud cover during the predicted peak at 4:30 a.m. The rare sight is also known as a "Super Flower Blood Moon."
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.