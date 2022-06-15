Home>>
Supermoon lights up night sky in China
(Xinhua) 08:23, June 15, 2022
A supermoon is seen in the sky in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
A supermoon is seen in the sky in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)
A supermoon is seen in the sky in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
