Supermoon lights up night sky in China

Xinhua) 08:23, June 15, 2022

A supermoon is seen in the sky in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A supermoon is seen in the sky in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

A supermoon is seen in the sky in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

