China releases new geologic map of Moon

Xinhua) 09:53, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China has released a new geologic map of the Moon on a scale of 1:2,500,000, the first one in the world, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Chinese scientists from the Institute of Geochemistry of the CAS and other research institutes and universities have created the map based on data from the country's Chang'e project and other data and research findings from international organizations.

The map includes 12,341 impact craters, 81 impact basins, 17 rock types, and 14 types of structures, providing important basic information for scientific research, exploration planning, and landing site selection of the Moon.

The map is available in both Chinese and English, in paper and electronic versions.

It was published in the journal Science Bulletin.

