We Are China

Moon rises in sky above Singapore

Xinhua) 08:34, August 12, 2022

The moon rises in the sky above Singapore on Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

The moon rises in the sky above Singapore on Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

The moon rises in the sky above Singapore on Aug. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)