Supermoon dazzles night sky across world

Xinhua) 14:36, June 15, 2022

A supermoon is seen in the sky above Singapore's Marina Bay on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen over the Temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, some 70 km southeast of Athens, Greece, on June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a supermoon partly seen through the glass wall of a cruiser berthed in the Grand Harbor of Valletta in Floriana, Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 14, 2022 shows a supermoon above a cruiser berthed in the Grand Harbor of Valletta in Floriana, Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A supermoon is seen near the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, on June 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

