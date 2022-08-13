We Are China

Chili peppers harvested in Guizhou, SW China

Xinhua) 10:47, August 13, 2022

A farmer harvests chili peppers at a chili planting base in Wantanhe Township, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Long Yi/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest chili peppers at a chili planting base in Wantanhe Township, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Long Yi/Xinhua)

Workers sort out dry chili peppers at a chili processing factory in Wantanhe Township, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Long Yi/Xinhua)

Workers work at a chili peppers processing factory in Wantanhe Township, Longli County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Long Yi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)