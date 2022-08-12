Home>>
Portrait of Yuan Longping in rice field
(People's Daily App) 17:16, August 12, 2022
This huge depiction of China's "Father of Hybrid Rice" Yuan Longping was created with rice of various colors in a rice field in Wufu village, Hunan Province.
(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
