Portrait of Yuan Longping in rice field

(People's Daily App) 17:16, August 12, 2022

This huge depiction of China's "Father of Hybrid Rice" Yuan Longping was created with rice of various colors in a rice field in Wufu village, Hunan Province.

(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Cheng Ming)

