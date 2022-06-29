Land transformation implemented in Lulong, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:35, June 29, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows villagers working in terraced fields in Huojiagou Village of Shimen Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. Recent years Lulong County has implemented the land transformation of barren hills and wild grass land into terraced fields. Farming facilities including field paths and drainage channels have been constructed to improve agricultural production conditions. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows terraced fields in Huojiagou Village of Shimen Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows terraced fields in Huojiagou Village of Shimen Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers work in terraced fields in Huojiagou Village of Shimen Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows villagers working in terraced fields in Huojiagou Village of Shimen Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows lands under transformation in Liugezhuang Village of Shuangwang Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows villagers working in terraced fields in Honghuayu Village of Shuangwang Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on May 18, 2022 shows terraced fields in Honghuayu Village of Shuangwang Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers work in a terraced field in Liugezhuang Village of Shuangwang Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A villager works in a terraced field in Huojiagou Village of Shimen Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers work in a terraced field in Liugezhuang Village of Shuangwang Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows terraced fields in Huojiagou Village of Shimen Town in Lulong County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

