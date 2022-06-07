"Grain in Ear", 9th solar term, signifies a busy farming period

Xinhua) 09:50, June 07, 2022

Farmers are busy working in the fields ahead of the day of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", in Angezhai Village, Liubeizhai Township of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2022.

This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on China's Lunar Calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

