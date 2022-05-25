Languages

Archive

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Home>>

Agricultural technicians check wheat growth in central China's Henan

(Xinhua) 09:19, May 25, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows agricultural technicians carrying out the yield measurement of wheat at Xialou Village of Yaodian Township in Dengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories