Agricultural technicians check wheat growth in central China's Henan

Xinhua) 09:19, May 25, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows agricultural technicians carrying out the yield measurement of wheat at Xialou Village of Yaodian Township in Dengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

