Home>>
Agricultural technicians check wheat growth in central China's Henan
(Xinhua) 09:19, May 25, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows agricultural technicians carrying out the yield measurement of wheat at Xialou Village of Yaodian Township in Dengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.