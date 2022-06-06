Farmers busy in fields as Mangzhong arrives

(People's Daily App) 14:21, June 06, 2022

As the Mangzhong solar term, or Grain in Ear, arrives on Monday this year, the already busy farming season reaches its peak.

Farmers in North China are busy harvesting wheat, while those in the South are planting rice.

During Mangzhong, there are also cutoms of drinking green plum wine and eating vegetables with cooling properties.

Follow these farmers as they work in the fields and drink fresh green plum wine!

(Video soure: Kuaishou; Compiled by Zhu Yingqi)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)