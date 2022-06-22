We Are China

Farmers work in fields across China

Xinhua) 08:19, June 22, 2022

A farmer works in the fields in Cheng'anpu Village of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the fields in Longshan County of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

Harvesters work in a wheat field in Datongzhuang Village of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers transporting rice seedlings in Hongze District of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Wan Zhen/Xinhua)

A farmer works in the fields in Qianshanxia Village of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a farmer working in a rice field in Shanshu Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a rice field in Qianxi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in a rice field in Xizheng Village of Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the herb fields in Zhangjiawa Village of Jingxing County, Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a corn field in Houmaozhuang Village of Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a rice field in Gumen Village of Deqing County, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Shanbei Village of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows farmers working in the fields in Qianfoan Village of Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Shen Guo/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a farmer working in a lotus field in Luowu Village of Tongdao Dong Autonomous County, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

Farmers work in the herb fields in Qianxi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a rice field in Tengqiao Township of Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Su Qiaojiang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a farmer drying wheat in Penglai District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Yu Liangyi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a farmer working in a rice field in Migao Village of Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 21, 2022. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

