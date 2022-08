We Are China

Rice harvested in Jingzi Township, China's Hunan

Xinhua) 09:18, August 13, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows rice fields in Jingzi Township of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows a reaper harvesting rice in Tongliang Village of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

A reaper harvests rice in Tongliang Village of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

A farmer airs reaped grain in Tongliang Village of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

