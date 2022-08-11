Unmanned 5G sanitation robot works in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 13:10, August 11, 2022

An unmanned 5G sanitation robot works at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Equipped with more than 20 cameras and radar, the robot with technologies including 5G transmission, L4 level unmanned driving and visual recognition was put into operation in Hangzhou.

