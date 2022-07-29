China Broadnet's commercial 5G services put on trial run in 29 provincial-level regions

Xinhua) 09:59, July 29, 2022

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China Broadnet, the country's new telecom carrier, recently rolled out its commercial 5G services in nine provincial-level regions on a trial run.

This is in addition to the 20 provincial-level regions where China Broadnet's 5G services were available for trial commercial use since June 27, bringing the total number of provincial-level regions with its 5G coverage to 29 currently, according to the telecom operator.

China Broadnet, the country's fourth telecommunication operator after China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, formally launched 5G services on June 27.

