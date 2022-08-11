2022 World 5G Convention kicks off in NE China's Harbin

Xinhua) 08:09, August 11, 2022

People experience VR devices supported by 5G networks at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the exhibition booth of ZTE at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the exhibition booth of China Telecom at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Photo teken on Aug. 10, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the exhibition booth of China Mobile at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People experience the remote mining equipment supported by 5G network at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Exhibitors demonstrate the model of 5G smart petrochemical plant at an exhibition booth of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An exhibitor demonstrates the 5G remote surgery robot at an exhibition booth of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the maritime equipment area of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A man passes by a billboard at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People visit the exhibition booth of China Broadnet at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

