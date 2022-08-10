In pics: 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, NE China
Staff members work at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A staff member tests devices at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows an exhibition area for 5G+ marine equipment during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members work at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members arrange an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members arrange an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows an exhibition area for 5G+ smart port during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members test devices at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members work at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Broadnet's commercial 5G services put on trial run in 29 provincial-level regions
- China has over 1.85 mln 5G base stations in use
- China rolls on with 5G deployment, development
- China has 428 mln 5G mobile users: ministry
- China builds world’s largest 5G network three years after issuance of 5G commercial licenses
- China's new telecom carrier launches 5G services
- China ships 17.74 mln 5G phones in May
- Shanghai home to over 51,000 5G base stations
- China takes global lead in number of declared 5G patents
- Ethio-Telecom partners with Huawei to launch pilot 5G services in Ethiopia
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.