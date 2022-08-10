In pics: 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, NE China

Xinhua) 08:23, August 10, 2022

Staff members work at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member tests devices at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows an exhibition area for 5G+ marine equipment during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members work at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members arrange an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members arrange an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows an exhibition area for 5G+ smart port during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members test devices at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members work at an exhibition booth during a media preview of the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2022. The 2022 World 5G Convention will be held here from August 10 to 12. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

