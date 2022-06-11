Shanghai home to over 51,000 5G base stations

Xinhua) 14:14, June 11, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's financial hub Shanghai had built 51,716 5G base stations by the end of April, with 20.8 5G base stations per 10,000 residents, local authorities said on Friday.

In terms of 5G network construction, the average annual growth rate of 5G base stations in the metropolis has exceeded 65 percent in recent years, and as of April, Shanghai had built 8.2 5G base stations per square km, according to the Shanghai Communications Administration.

Since June 2019, telecom enterprises in Shanghai have accelerated their investment in 5G. Fixed-asset investment of telecommunications operators in Shanghai had reached 37.56 billion yuan (about 5.59 billion U.S. dollars) by April, with 5G investment amounting to 12.3 billion yuan, accounting for 32.8 percent of the total, it said.

As of April, the Shanghai branches of China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom -- the three major telecom operators -- had more than 9.3 million 5G mobile phone users, accounting for 21.3 percent of the total, it added.

